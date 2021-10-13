Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,665,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 17.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,619 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 662,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.15.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $63.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.