Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,300 Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 60.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 42.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of XRX opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

