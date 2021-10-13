Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $338,000 in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,083,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,144 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 69,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,722,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGNI. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $2,262,093.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,779,857.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $39,720.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 258,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 286.63 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

