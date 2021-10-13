Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $11,404,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 3,182.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Equity Residential by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,814,000 after buying an additional 168,819 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Equity Residential by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Equity Residential by 85.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.08. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

