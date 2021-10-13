Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 28.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.65.

Shares of DASH opened at $199.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.93. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.01.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total value of $14,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $6,726,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,058,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,803,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.