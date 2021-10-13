Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 28,500 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Limelight Networks worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Limelight Networks by 51.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 665,299 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Limelight Networks by 7.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

LLNW has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $318.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

