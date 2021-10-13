Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,660,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,430,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 69.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after buying an additional 1,538,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after purchasing an additional 944,748 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

