Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 197,329.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 323,621 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in National Grid by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.14.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

