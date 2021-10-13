LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €142.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €142.00 ($167.06) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €142.94 ($168.17).

LEG opened at €125.30 ($147.41) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a one year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €130.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €123.93.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

