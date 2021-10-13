Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 590 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bill.com by 153.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bill.com by 486.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 18,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total transaction of $3,417,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,831,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,805 shares of company stock valued at $68,304,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BILL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $280.09 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.19 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.39 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.33.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.