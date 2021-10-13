Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,110 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.17% of Pure Storage worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 41.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 3,481.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

