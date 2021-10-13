Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,552,000 after purchasing an additional 402,069 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,814,000 after acquiring an additional 244,739 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,350,000 after acquiring an additional 498,751 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,295,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,529,000 after acquiring an additional 172,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.56 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

