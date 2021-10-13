Legal & General Group Plc Has $8.94 Million Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average is $86.23. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

