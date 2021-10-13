Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,417 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

GPI stock opened at $187.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.47 and a 200-day moving average of $166.12. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.68 and a 12-month high of $206.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

