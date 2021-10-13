Legal & General Group Plc Sells 19,498 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,498 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.67% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $216,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXRT opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.35. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $67.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

