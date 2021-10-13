Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,750 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.23% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 117,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 34,734 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 913,461 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 42,189 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

