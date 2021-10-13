Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEG. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after buying an additional 672,327 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,425,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,036,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 302,847 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after buying an additional 294,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 287,596 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE LEG opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

