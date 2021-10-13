LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $64.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

