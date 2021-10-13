Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. Lexington Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

LXP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,343,000 after acquiring an additional 431,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,681,000 after buying an additional 4,479,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after buying an additional 151,470 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,701,000 after buying an additional 200,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

