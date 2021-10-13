Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 35,245 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11,083.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,563 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,245 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,840. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.11. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

