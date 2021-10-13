Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 5,521.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,002,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Shares of FCOR opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50.

