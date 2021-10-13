Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes $259,000 Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $158.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day moving average of $135.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.