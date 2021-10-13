Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of 10x Genomics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 654.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 100.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 34.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 491,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,026,000 after buying an additional 127,078 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $275,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,181 shares of company stock valued at $28,826,407. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $158.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.97. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $125.84 and a one year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

