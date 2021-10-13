Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smiths Group to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,738 ($22.71).

SMIN opened at GBX 1,423 ($18.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,428.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,530.08. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,309.50 ($17.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.77.

In other Smiths Group news, insider John Shipsey bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,441 ($18.83) per share, for a total transaction of £22,811.03 ($29,802.76). Also, insider Paul Keel purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, for a total transaction of £353,750 ($462,176.64). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,379 shares of company stock worth $38,905,823.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

