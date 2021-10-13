Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,028,000 after purchasing an additional 223,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 45,824 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $401.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $168,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,251 shares of company stock worth $355,618 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

