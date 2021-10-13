Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,457 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.59.

NYSE:GS opened at $386.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.