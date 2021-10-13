Lincoln National Corp Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Avenir Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 88,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,407,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $942,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $17,683,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 27.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock opened at $345.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $340.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $30,822,372.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,665,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,020,945,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 797,580 shares of company stock valued at $299,602,012. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.