Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 588.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,255,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,584 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 620,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,790,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 323,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 241.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

