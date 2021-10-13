Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The stock has a market cap of $767.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter valued at $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

