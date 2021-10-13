Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a growth of 106,500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,217,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lingerie Fighting Championships stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Lingerie Fighting Championships has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get Lingerie Fighting Championships alerts:

Lingerie Fighting Championships Company Profile

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc focuses on building and establishing sports entertainment league. It utilizes wrestling and mixed martial arts fighting techniques together with fictional character personas, parodies of public figures and professional sporting leagues and fictional storylines for purposes of providing entertainment.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Lingerie Fighting Championships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lingerie Fighting Championships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.