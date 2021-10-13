LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Shares Down 6.7%

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 204,607 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 93,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

LIQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $126.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.76.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 83.91% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 254,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 109,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

