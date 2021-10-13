LiquidApps Trading 7.1% Lower This Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $10.79 million and approximately $4,007.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

