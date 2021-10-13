Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LAC traded up C$4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$30.45. 224,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,069. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$11.40 and a one year high of C$36.60. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.60.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

