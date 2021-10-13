Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading 6.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lithium Americas traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.02. 24,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,578,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 64,452 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 25.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 99,039 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 50.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

