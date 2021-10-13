LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Position Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,644,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 220,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.41% of LKQ worth $1,360,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 38.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LKQ opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.31. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments.

