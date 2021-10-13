Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Short Interest Update

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 424,600 shares, an increase of 430.1% from the September 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 787,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of GTSIF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. 120,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,009. Lobe Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Get Lobe Sciences alerts:

About Lobe Sciences

Lobe Sciences Ltd., a technology and services company, provides real estate, financial, management, intellectual property, and branding support for development of transformational medicine in the United States. The company intends to develop psilocybin-based therapeutics for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder and devices for the efficient application of medications.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lobe Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lobe Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.