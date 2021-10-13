LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.72 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $6,929.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.97 or 0.00502980 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000904 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.83 or 0.01018214 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,113,223 coins and its circulating supply is 50,900,446 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

