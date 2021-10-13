Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Raised by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 282.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $2,040,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,452. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

