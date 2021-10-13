Lodge Hill Capital LLC Purchases 70,000 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Oshkosh comprises 6.5% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Oshkosh worth $22,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,490.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 72,468 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.28. The company had a trading volume of 26,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,398. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

