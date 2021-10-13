Lodge Hill Capital LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.0% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $36.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,284.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,353.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3,372.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

