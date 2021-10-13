Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Loews by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Loews by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on L shares. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.