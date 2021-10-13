London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Down 70.0% in September

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the September 15th total of 255,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have commented on LNSTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LNSTY stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.2694 dividend. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

