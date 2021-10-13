Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Trading 6.6% Higher

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. 325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 219,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Loop Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $518.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). As a group, analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

