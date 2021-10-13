Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.76

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 57473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIDE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.89.

The stock has a market cap of $906.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,956 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 99.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

