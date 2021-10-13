Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.76

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 57473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIDE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.89.
The stock has a market cap of $906.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,956 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 99.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
