LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,839,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,803 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $60,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,778,000. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 32,183 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,412,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 40,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

