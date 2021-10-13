LPL Financial LLC Has $54.38 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,009 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.68% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $54,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth $350,000.

QUS stock opened at $120.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.57. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $126.30.

