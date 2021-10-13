LPL Financial LLC Has $55.37 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,027 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Altria Group worth $55,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Altria Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.