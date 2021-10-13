LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,879 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $51,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU opened at $140.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.71 and its 200-day moving average is $144.35. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.