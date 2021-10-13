LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.73% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $56,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,652,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,019,000 after acquiring an additional 206,402 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,472,000 after acquiring an additional 254,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,143,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 447,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,715,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $199.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.23. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $149.08 and a 1 year high of $208.98.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

