LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $47,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,465 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after acquiring an additional 113,927 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 358,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $161.17 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $111.29 and a 52 week high of $165.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.27.

